88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Cap of $17.00 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $272,718.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $44.98 or 0.00082645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00245297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00103511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012186 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

