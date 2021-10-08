8PAY Price Hits $0.0578 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $585,221.25 and $873,977.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

