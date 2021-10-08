8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $886,135.99 and approximately $597,172.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001094 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

