9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 265.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG traded up $11.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,794.78. 16,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,465.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

