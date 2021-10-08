9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,790.70. 23,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,506.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,465.45 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

