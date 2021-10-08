9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 942 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $160.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

