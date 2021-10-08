9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

