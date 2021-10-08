9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,068,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after buying an additional 278,297 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16,649.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,243,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $320,675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.76. 151,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

