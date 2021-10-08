9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,161 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.64. 89,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,247. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

