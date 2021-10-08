9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.08. 41,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day moving average is $232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

