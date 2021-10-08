Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

ARL has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.84 ($26.87).

ARL opened at €29.20 ($34.35) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.93.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

