AAX Token (AAB) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.95 million and $24,204.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00228889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00102033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011960 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

