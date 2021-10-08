Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Abbott Laboratories worth $403,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,651.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 80,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

