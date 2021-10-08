AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.15. 160,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

