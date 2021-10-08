AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 492.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,721,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,932,000 after purchasing an additional 107,162 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 198,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12,189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 886,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 878,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

