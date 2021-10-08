Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 54,694 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Abcam by 334.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

