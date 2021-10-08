Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Sells $30,578.10 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABEO remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 332,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

