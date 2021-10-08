Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider Sells 25,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $24,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ABEO remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

