Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

