Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.15

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

