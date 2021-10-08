Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.92 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

