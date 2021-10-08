Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,021. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

