Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,483. Accolade has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 208.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Accolade by 135.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 144.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.