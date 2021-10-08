Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Accolade stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Accolade by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

