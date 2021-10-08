Piper Sandler Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $45.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Accolade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

