Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

