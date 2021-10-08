Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

ACCD stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $21,358,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

