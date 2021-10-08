Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 663 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $263.72. 79,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $309.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

