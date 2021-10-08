Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 181.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $211,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $334.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

