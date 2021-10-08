Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,457 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.96. 9,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

