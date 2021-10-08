Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,482,165,000 after purchasing an additional 220,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 212,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. 138,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

