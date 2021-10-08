Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.70. 9,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.