Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $388.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

