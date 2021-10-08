Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.57. 27,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

