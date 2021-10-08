Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.10. 8,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,775. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.