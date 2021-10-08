Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $215.40. 35,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

