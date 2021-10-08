Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,794.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,465.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

