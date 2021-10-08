Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,519 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

