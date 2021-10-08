Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,450. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

