Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 106,626 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,626 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.8% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. 657,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

