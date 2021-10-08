Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,420 shares during the period. Accuray accounts for 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.58% of Accuray worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

