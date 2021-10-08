ACENT Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $6.96 million and $1.24 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.