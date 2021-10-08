ACENT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.