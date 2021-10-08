Achain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00293935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

