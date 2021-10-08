ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.22

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $579,626.45 and $66,558.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00046617 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

