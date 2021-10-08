Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.91. 39,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

