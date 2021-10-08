Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 90.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

ATVI opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

