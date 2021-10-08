Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.65. Adagene shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAG. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

