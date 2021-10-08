Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,900,212 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

