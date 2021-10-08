Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,900,212 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
