Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $42,990.28 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADPT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 543,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.